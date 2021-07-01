Ohio Supreme Court upholds James Worley's death sentence for Sierah Joughin murder

Worley will be executed in May 2025.

DELTA, Ohio — The Fulton County man convicted of killing Sierah Joughin in July 2016 will be executed in 2025.

The Ohio State Supreme Court announced Thursday it has affirmed the death sentence for James Worley. He is scheduled to be executed May 20, 2025.

Worley abducted Joughin while she was riding her bike in the Delta area and then killed her. Her body was found in a cornfield near Worley's property a few days later.

Joughin's DNA was found on Worley's motorcycle helmet and inside his barn.