OKEECHOBEE, Fla. — The Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office is asking for help finding an escaped inmate from the Okeechobee Correctional Institution.

Timothy Howton, 28, was last seen just after 5 p.m. Thursday, according to deputies.

The OCI reported that Howton and an OCI pickup truck were missing from the Okeechobee Work Camp. Howton is serving an eight-year sentence for trafficking stolen property and burglary.

Howton is 5’9’’, 150 pounds, has green eyes and brown hair. The truck is a 1995 white 2-door Ford with the tag number DC7636.

Anyone with information on Howton’s whereabouts is asked to immediately call the Okeechobee County Sheriff’s Office at 863-763-3117.

What other people are reading right now:

FREE 10NEWS APP:



►Stay In the Know! Sign up now for the Brightside Blend Newsletter