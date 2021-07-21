Oklahoma man arrested for rape after bringing 12-year-old 'girlfriend' to hospital to deliver his baby

"They walked in just like any other couple would be excited to deliver their newborn child," a police spokesperson told a local news outlet.

TULSA, Okla. — A 24-year-old Oklahoma man showed up to a hospital expecting to celebrate becoming a father but instead faces rape charges, Tulsa Police said.

Officers say they were called July 14 to a Tulsa-area hospital regarding a potential rape.

When they arrived, officers met with Juan Miranda-Jara, who told them he was in a relationship with a 12-year-old girl and had been since October 2020.

The 12-year-old was at the hospital in labor about to have Miranda-Jara's child, police say. The age of consent in Oklahoma is 16, according to RAINN.

“They walked in just like any other couple would be excited to deliver their newborn child,” Tulsa Police Officer Danny Bean told Fox 23.

Police say Miranda-Jara told officers he was the biological father of the 12-year-old's baby. Fox 23 reports the baby was born healthy and without complications.

Police are still investigating how Miranda-Jara met the girl and why the girl's pregnancy was unreported, according to the news agency.

Fox 23 says a viewer sent them photos posted on Miranda-Jara's now-defunct social media pages that show him posting about his relationship with the 12-year-old. The viewer also reportedly sent social media photos of what appears to be a baby shower for the 12-year-old showing Miranda-Jara and the child celebrating their baby.

According to Tulsa Police, Miranda-Jara was arrested and charged with first-degree rape of a minor. The case is still under investigation.

If you or someone you know is being victimized by sexual abuse, you can call RAINN's National Sexual Assault Hotline at 1-800-656-HOPE or online here. To report child sex abuse in Florida, call 1-800-962-2873 or report online here.