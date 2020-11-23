Deputies search for husband after wife found dead in Oldsmar home

OLDSMAR, Fla. — The Pinellas County Sheriff's Office is searching for a man after his wife was found dead Sunday night in Oldsmar.
Detectives say Robbie Dinkins, 52, is a person of interest in the death of 47-year-old Lynn Dinkins.
Lynn was found dead in an Oldsmar home Sunday night and her gray Hyundai Sonata was missing, according to deputies. The car has a Florida plate with the number PWRT14. Deputies say it also has a star sticker on the left side next to the word "Sonata."
Investigators say they have not been able to contact her husband, Robbie.
Deputies say Robbie is bald, 5-feet-seven-inches tall, and weighs about 130 pounds.
Anyone with information about where Robbie might be should call the
Pinellas County Sheriff's Office at (727) 582-6200 or Crime Stoppers of
Pinellas County at 1-800-873-TIPS (8477).
