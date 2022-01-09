What is a 'sleeper?' Term used to describe Oldsmar man accused of carrying explosive

Sheriff Bob Gualtieri said these are concerning people because there's no way to intervene until they perform a criminal act.

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Investigators are still working to find a motive behind an Oldsmar man's decision to bring a homemade explosive near a Jan. 6 rally in Clearwater.

Pinellas County deputies arrested 22-year-old Garrett James Smith. Sheriff Bob Gualtieri referred to him as a "sleeper."

"These are the most concerning individuals because there's no opportunity to intervene and thwart their criminal activity until they actually act," Gualtieri said this past Friday.

Gualtieri said they found no social media or known records of Smith.

The protest was over the arrest of Jeremy Brown, a former Florida candidate for Congress and man arrested on charges related to the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Gualtieri said the department is fortunate something stopped Smith from detonating a pipe type explosive device found in his backpack, along with other homemade explosive devices found in his home.

"The only thing I can compare them with is sort of with a serial killer," criminal defense attorney Denis DeVlaming said.

DeVlaming, who is not involved with the investigation, said "sleepers" often work alone and are difficult to catch.

They try to make themselves invisible and may come from ordinary-looking families, he said.

"They are lone wolves. If they were caught and interrogated, they truly could not give up other people," DeVlaming said. "They're given an individual job to do, sometimes by people they don't even know."

Gualtieri said Smith so far has not revealed a motive and has not cooperated with investigators upon arrest.

"Good for the sheriff and thank God, if this man is a "sleeper," capable of killing, that he has been caught," DeVlaming said.