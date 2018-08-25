One person is dead and two are injured after a triple shooting at the Raines High School football game, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.

In a video from Twitter, a man at the scene asks "Someone got shot in the face?" And a woman tending to a crying woman replies to the man, "up there."

Shots fired in the parking lot of Raines vs Lee after the game. People running! “Someone got shot in the face” @WJXTBJackson @BrentASJax @DuvalSports pic.twitter.com/lBt7MNfu7n — Andre' R. Ellis (@andreellis55) August 25, 2018

Earlier in the game, a video was posted to social media showing football players lying down on the field after a what was labeled a "disturbance." The triple shooting did not occur until hours later.

Police still pulling into Raines. Police tape around the school. Terrible scene after a great game between Raines and Lee pic.twitter.com/E4rTWE5J8M — Duval Sports (@DuvalSports) August 25, 2018

Warren Jones, district school board member for Raines' district, told First Coast News he was at the game before the shooting. He says "It's a tragedy, a reflection of the neighborhood. School is a microcosm of what is happening there."

Twitter user @dreamkingfilmz was covering the game as a member of the media when the shooting happened.

In a video tweet he said, “Hey man, right now, very emotional game, somebody just was shot in front of … Raines. Like I said 16 – 15 emotion in the game but moments after the game a shooting happened, dead body laying right out front of the field house, mass hysteria going on out here man it’s real wild, it’s real crazy. I was interviewing a couple of players, coaches, next thing I know everyone was running, scattering, guy laying on the ground dead man, shot. I don’t know what happened.”

