1 dead following shooting at Hookah Lounge in Sarasota

Authorities say there is no threat to the public.

SARASOTA, Fla. — One person is dead following a shooting at the Hookah Lounge in Sarasota early Saturday morning.

The Sarasota Sheriff's Office says the shooting happened around 3:56 a.m. at the Hookah Lounge located on 4034 N. Washington Street.

Authorities are on scene investigating what happened but say there is no threat to the public.

If you have any information on the shooting, call the Criminal Investigations Section at 941-861-4900 or leave an anonymous tip with Crime Stoppers at 941-366-8477 or online at www.sarasotacrimestoppers.com.

This is a developing story; check back for updates.

What other people are reading right now: