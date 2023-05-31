1 hurt after shooting in Lakeland shopping center

A 27-year-old man was taken to the hospital with a gunshot wound.

LAKELAND, Fla. — A 27-year-old man was taken to an area hospital with gunshot wounds after an overnight shooting in Lakeland, according to a news release.

Police say officers found the man laying on the ground around 2:20 a.m. in the Lakeland Town Center on Memorial Boulevard after gunshots rang out.

He was taken to an area hospital and is in fair condition. Authorities say he was able to speak with emergency responders who were providing care.

Police officers happened to be monitoring the area as a local business was closing after a concert had ended and a large crowd had developed outside, the news release said.

The suspect is reported to have fled the area in a vehicle. At this time, no arrests have been made, but authorities believe this was not a random act.