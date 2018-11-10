Deputies say a Lake County man has been arrested and another is wanted for a burglary and kidnapping in Polk County.

Polk County Sheriff's deputies say the men, who are from Clermont, were confronted while trying to steal property Monday afternoon on Voyles Loop in Polk City. When the property owner tried to grab his things out of their car, deputies say they drove off with him inside.

Investigators say the men beat him and tried to take his phone while talking about throwing him out on the highway. The victim convinced them to stop and was able to get out, as they drove away, deputies say.

The victim identified them from photo line-ups.

While driving to Lake County, one of the detectives passed one of the suspects walking with a gas can on State Route 33. Investigators say he burglarized a garage and had stolen the gas can.

He was shirtless and had his name, John Neal, tattooed on his triceps, according to deputies.

Neal was arrested and taken to the Lake County Jail, from where he will be extradited back to Polk County.

PHOTO: Polk County Sheriff's Office

Authorities are still searching for the second suspect: 42-year-old Charles Perry.

Both men will face charges of kidnapping, tampering with a victim, robbery, attempted burglary of a dwelling and burglary of a structure. Those charges would be enhanced because they crossed a county line, deputies said. The charges come without bond.

Neal's prior criminal history includes 23 felony and five misdemeanor charges -- including charges for grand larceny, burglary, battery and grand theft. Perry's criminal history includes a felony and two misdemeanors for drug-related offenses in Florida, along with more charges in Alabama.

If you know where Perry might be, deputies urge you to call the Polk County Sheriff's Office at 863-298-6200 or to call Heartland Crime Stoppers at 1-800-226-TIPS (8477). Click here to submit an anonymous tip online.

