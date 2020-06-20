One dead, another injured after shooting inside Seattle's Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone known as CHOP

Seattle police responded to a report of shots fired in Cal Anderson Park, near the intersection of 10th Ave. and E. Pine Street, at about 2:30 a.m. Saturday.

SEATTLE — Seattle police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead and another critically injured inside Seattle's so-called "CHOP" or Capitol Hill Organized Protest zone.

Police tried to find the shooting victims but were met by a "violent crowd" that prevented the officers from safely accessing the victims, according to a release from Seattle police Saturday morning.

The victims were taken to Harborview Medical Center by CHOP medics, police said. A 19-year-old man died from his injuries, and the other victim who is also a man remains in critical condition in the hospital's Intensive Care Unit.

No other information, such as age, was released about the second victim.

Seattle police are asking anyone with information about the shooting, or who may have video, to contact the Seattle Police Department’s Violent Crime tip line at (206) 233-5000.

The CHOP area extends on E. Pine Street between 10th Ave. and 12th Ave. right across from Cal Anderson Park.

The area has been occupied by protesters for weeks demanding racial justice and police reform in response to the death of George Floyd, a black man who died while in Minneapolis police custody in May.

Saturday's deadly shooting occurred less than a half a mile away from Seattle Police Department's East Precinct, which has been left abandoned and boarded up since protesters took over the area.