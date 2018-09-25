One person is dead after a fatal shooting just after noon Tuesday near N. 47th Street and E. Hillsborough Avenue in Tampa.

The victim, who suffered gunshot wounds to the upper body, was dropped off at St. Joseph's Hospital where doctors unsuccessfully tried to save him.

He died at the hospital.

Detectives were dispatched to both locations.

Tampa police are searching for information and witnesses. If you have any tips, please call law enforcement at 813-231-6130.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

