Crime

1 person killed in Tampa shooting

Investigators are asking the public for any information that could help them figure out what led up to the shooting.
TAMPA, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon in Tampa.

It happened at the Columbus Court Apartments near the area of Columbus Drive West and Rome Avenue North.

Investigators say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers tried to provide emergency first aid, but he did not survive.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS.

