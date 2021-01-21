1 person killed in Tampa shooting

TAMPA, Fla — Police are investigating a shooting that left one person dead Thursday afternoon in Tampa.
It happened at the Columbus Court Apartments near the area of Columbus Drive West and Rome Avenue North.
Investigators say a man was found suffering from a gunshot wound. Officers tried to provide emergency first aid, but he did not survive.
Anyone with information is asked to call the Tampa Police Department at 813-231-6130 or Crimestoppers at 800-873-TIPS.
