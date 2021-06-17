Officials said four victims were shot, eight more had other injuries and one person was killed in a string of shootings on Thursday.

SURPRISE, Ariz. — Twelve people were injured and one person is dead after eight different shooting incidences by the same suspect were carried out in the West Valley on Thursday afternoon, Peoria police said.

The suspect is in custody and one weapon was recovered.

Police said that four victims were shot during the 90-minute spree and nine people were injured by shrapnel and traffic accidents related to the incidences.

One gunshot victim was found dead in a car near Loop 101 and Thunderbird Road. The other victims are all expected to recover, officials said.

Police began receiving calls around 11:10 a.m. about a shooting near Bell Road and 114th Avenue, officials said.

Officials said that around 12:40 p.m. the suspect was spotted by the Surprise Fire Department and turned over to the police department to make an arrest.

Officials said that they believe the shooter acted alone and they do not have a motive at this time.

Police are urging anyone with information to call Silent Witness at 480-WITNESS or Peoria PD at 623-773-8311.

Bell Road is currently closed between 114th Avenue and El Mirage Road. The closure extends beyond the city's limits to Del Webb Boulevard.

Northern Avenue east and westbound between Glen Harbor Boulevard and 99th Avenue were closed due to a police investigation related to the shooting, according to police.

