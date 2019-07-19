CLEARWATER, Fla. — It's been one year since Markeis McGlockton was fatally shot in the parking lot of a Clearwater convenience store during a fight over a parking spot, and the man accused of shooting him remains untried.

The trial for Michael Drejka is due to start Aug. 19.

It was July 19, 2018, when Britany Jacobs parked in the spot reserved for people with disabilities outside the Circle A store on Sunset Point Road in Clearwater.

Drejka confronted Jacobs, who had a 5-year-old in the car with her.

McGlockton walked outside and shoved Drejka to the ground. Seconds later, Drejka pulled out a gun and shot McGlockton once.

McGlockton died at a hospital.

Pinellas County Sheriff Bob Gualtieri initially declined to arrest Drejka, saying the case was covered under Florida's "stand your ground" law which allows a person to use deadly force if they think they're about to face, "imminent death or great bodily harm."

However, after protests that attracted the Rev. Al Sharpton, the state attorney's office charged Drejka with manslaughter.

Drejka remains out of jail on $100,000 bail. Despite Gualtieri's initial assessment of the case, the defense team has said they will not pursue a "stand your ground" defense.

The defense has also indicated it could use evidence of McGlockton having used drugs. Ecstasy was found in his bloodstream after the shooting.

The prosecution, meanwhile, will get to discuss a previous road rage incident Drejka was involved with.

Meanwhile, Jacobs gave birth to another child, her and McGlockton's fourth.