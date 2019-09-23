ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Twenty-eight people were arrested on human trafficking-related charges in Alamance County in a matter of two days, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said during a press conference on Monday. 

Johnson says the arrests were part of Operation End of Summer -- a multi-jurisdiction effort to put an end to human trafficking and sex crimes from the Triad to the Triangle. The operation began Wednesday, September 18 and ended Friday, September 20. 

According to arrest documents, many people were charged with either offering sex or soliciting sex from undercover officers. 

Johnson says North Carolina is 8th in the nation for human trafficking, and Alamance County has a big problem with prostitution. He believes it should be a felony, rather than a misdemeanor. 

Homeland Security, Burlington Police, Winston-Salem Police, Mebane Police, and SBI assisted with the investigation. 

Mugshots: Operation End of Summer
01 / 27
Alan Roth, 57 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
02 / 27
Samantha Stroud, 34 years old, 1 count prostitution
03 / 27
Brian Turner, 49 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
04 / 27
Jocelyn Weems, 22 years old, 1 count prostitution
05 / 27
Paul Wannamaker, 51 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution, 1 count resist/obstruct/delay officer
06 / 27
Joshua Walburn, 37 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
07 / 27
Randy Simpson, 43 years old, 1 count felony possession of schedule II, 1 count possession of drug paraphernalia
08 / 27
Robin Whitted, 33 years old, 1 count prostitution
09 / 27
Kenstion Schneider, 31 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
10 / 27
Trenecia Frazier, 23 years old, 1 count prostitution, 1 count possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana
11 / 27
Ricky Polson, 35 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
12 / 27
Peter Anderson, 57 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
13 / 27
Brittney Booker, 29 years old, 1 count prostitution, 1 count failure to appear in court
14 / 27
Angela Feole, 47 years old, 1 count prostitution
15 / 27
Krischelle Cross, 25 years old, 1 count aid and abet prostitution; warrant for arrest on failure to appear in court
16 / 27
Andrea Muresan, 1 count felony solicit prostitution (2nd offense), 1 count maintaining place for prostitution, 1 count practicing massage therapy without a license
17 / 27
Charity Anthony, 31 years old, 1 count prostitution
18 / 27
Matthew Foley, 33 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
19 / 27
Christina Rook, 32 years old, 1 count prostitution
20 / 27
Bethany Capps, 27 years old, 1 count prostitution, Warrant for arrest X3 (F-Breaking and Entering, Obtaining Property by false Pretense, Misdemeanor Trespassing) out of Greensboro, NC
21 / 27
Robert Allen, 48 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
22 / 27
Brian Middleton, 30 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
23 / 27
Joy Dyer, 45 years old, 1 count resist/obstruct/delay officer; warrant for arrest 1 count felony probation violation, 1 count misdemeanor probation violation
24 / 27
Roshan Chugani, 40 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
25 / 27
Gary Champion, 62 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
26 / 27
Chris Hurt, 51 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution
27 / 27
Slaeem Lopez, 43 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution

