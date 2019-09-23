ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. — Twenty-eight people were arrested on human trafficking-related charges in Alamance County in a matter of two days, Alamance County Sheriff Terry Johnson said during a press conference on Monday.

Johnson says the arrests were part of Operation End of Summer -- a multi-jurisdiction effort to put an end to human trafficking and sex crimes from the Triad to the Triangle. The operation began Wednesday, September 18 and ended Friday, September 20.

According to arrest documents, many people were charged with either offering sex or soliciting sex from undercover officers.

Johnson says North Carolina is 8th in the nation for human trafficking, and Alamance County has a big problem with prostitution. He believes it should be a felony, rather than a misdemeanor.

Homeland Security, Burlington Police, Winston-Salem Police, Mebane Police, and SBI assisted with the investigation.

Mugshots: Operation End of Summer Alan Roth, 57 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Samantha Stroud, 34 years old, 1 count prostitution Brian Turner, 49 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Jocelyn Weems, 22 years old, 1 count prostitution Paul Wannamaker, 51 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution, 1 count resist/obstruct/delay officer Joshua Walburn, 37 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Randy Simpson, 43 years old, 1 count felony possession of schedule II, 1 count possession of drug paraphernalia Robin Whitted, 33 years old, 1 count prostitution Kenstion Schneider, 31 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Trenecia Frazier, 23 years old, 1 count prostitution, 1 count possession of less than a half ounce of marijuana Ricky Polson, 35 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Peter Anderson, 57 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Brittney Booker, 29 years old, 1 count prostitution, 1 count failure to appear in court Angela Feole, 47 years old, 1 count prostitution Krischelle Cross, 25 years old, 1 count aid and abet prostitution; warrant for arrest on failure to appear in court Andrea Muresan, 1 count felony solicit prostitution (2nd offense), 1 count maintaining place for prostitution, 1 count practicing massage therapy without a license Charity Anthony, 31 years old, 1 count prostitution Matthew Foley, 33 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Christina Rook, 32 years old, 1 count prostitution Bethany Capps, 27 years old, 1 count prostitution, Warrant for arrest X3 (F-Breaking and Entering, Obtaining Property by false Pretense, Misdemeanor Trespassing) out of Greensboro, NC Robert Allen, 48 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Brian Middleton, 30 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Joy Dyer, 45 years old, 1 count resist/obstruct/delay officer; warrant for arrest 1 count felony probation violation, 1 count misdemeanor probation violation Roshan Chugani, 40 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Gary Champion, 62 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Chris Hurt, 51 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution Slaeem Lopez, 43 years old, 1 count soliciting prostitution

