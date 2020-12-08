'Operation Small Talk' ends with the arrest of 16 men accused of soliciting sex with minors

The sheriff's office says the men thought they were talking to minors, but they were really talking to undercover detectives.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — Through "Operation Small Talk," the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office identified 16 men who solicited sex with undercover detectives they believed were minors online and on various social media platforms.

With the help of other local law enforcement agencies, they were all arrested in recent weeks.

"The repulsive behavior and messages from these 16 suspects arrested were across the board," said Sheriff Chad Chronister. "In some cases, when they showed up to meet these fake teens, they even brought products with them in anticipation of sex. As a parent myself, this type of activity crushes me to my core. No child should suffer at the hands of an adult trying to turn their corrupt fantasies into a reality."

The arrests included 45-year-old Michael Daughtry, who was a registered sex offender and a former sergeant with another Tampa Bay area law enforcement agency.

They also include Melvin Rosa Viera,31, a member of the Army Reserve. Another one of the people arrested, 48-year-old Matthew Jones, was also charged with more than 50 counts of possession of child pornography.

"Parents we need your help to be vigilant. You need to know who your kids are talking to online and consider using child blocks or passwords on certain websites your children are using. You need to have real, open conversations with your children about the dangers online and what is and is not appropriate for strangers to say to you," Sheriff Chronister said.

"I am extremely grateful for Sheriff Chronister and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office detectives who successfully identified and arrested these predators seeking to sexually exploit and abuse children," said Florida Attorney General Ashley Moody. "Because of the great work of our Statewide Prosecutors and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office, these reprehensible and dangerous men are off the street and far away from vulnerable minors."

Attorney General Moody also said the movement to defund police would have stopped the proactive actions that led to this successful investigation and that proactive actions require funding.

'Operation Small Talk' 'Operation Small Talk' LIVE NOW: Sheriff Chad Chronister and Florida AG Ashley Moody say 16 men were caught soliciting sex from undercover detectives they thought were teens. 10TampaBay.com Posted by 10 Tampa Bay on Wednesday, August 12, 2020

