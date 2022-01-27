x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »
Crime

Orlando man accused of traveling with 3 Tampa Bay-area runaway teens arrested in Michigan

Officers say they were eventually able to find the teens and the man at a hotel.
Credit: Muskegon County jail
Jeannel Lourial

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested an Orlando man who investigators say drove out of Florida with three runaway teenagers.

Jeannel Louiral, 24, was arrested and charged with interference with custody, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. WZZM-TV reported that Louiral was arrested Wednesday in Muskegon County, Michigan, and has been booked in jail.

Tampa police say they received a report Monday of a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home and left with two other girls, aged 14 and 15. With the help of other law enforcement agencies, detectives say they were able to find out the teens were traveling with Louiral somewhere out of state.

Authorities were eventually able to find the teens and Louiral at a hotel in Michigan, the department said in a statement. Louiral was arrested, while the teens' parents were contacted by the police.

An investigation is ongoing, police said.

In Other News

Second person arrested in connection to shooting involving undercover Hillsborough deputy