Orlando man accused of traveling with 3 Tampa Bay-area runaway teens arrested in Michigan

Officers say they were eventually able to find the teens and the man at a hotel.

TAMPA, Fla. — Police arrested an Orlando man who investigators say drove out of Florida with three runaway teenagers.

Jeannel Louiral, 24, was arrested and charged with interference with custody, according to a Tampa Police Department news release. WZZM-TV reported that Louiral was arrested Wednesday in Muskegon County, Michigan, and has been booked in jail.

Tampa police say they received a report Monday of a 14-year-old girl who ran away from home and left with two other girls, aged 14 and 15. With the help of other law enforcement agencies, detectives say they were able to find out the teens were traveling with Louiral somewhere out of state.

Authorities were eventually able to find the teens and Louiral at a hotel in Michigan, the department said in a statement. Louiral was arrested, while the teens' parents were contacted by the police.