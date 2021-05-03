Orlando man indicted for sex trafficking across state lines

He was already a convicted felon, prosecutors said.

TAMPA, Fla. — A 26-year-old Orlando man has been indicted on sex trafficking charges and could face life in federal prison if convicted.

Henry Lee White III is accused of forcing a survivor into prostitution in Florida and even transporting the person to Georgia for sex. Prosecutors say the alleged crimes happened between June 2020 and January 2021.

White, a convicted felon, was also illegally in possession of ammunition when he was caught, according to Acting United States Attorney Karin Hoppmann.

White is charged with sex trafficking by force, fraud, and coercion, transportation of an individual in interstate commerce for the purpose of prostitution, coercion and enticement, and being a felon in possession of ammunition.

The case was brought forth as part of the Tampa Bay Human Trafficking Task Force of the Middle District of Florida. Investigators with Homeland Security, the Tampa Police Department, and the Hillsborough County Sheriff's Office worked together on it.

Assistant United States Attorney Lisa M. Thelwell will prosecute White.

10 Tampa Bay cares: If you or someone you know is being trafficked, there is help. The National Human Trafficking Hotline can be reached at 1-888-373-7888. If you believe there is a child victim, you are urged to call the Florida Abuse Hotline at 1-800-96-ABUSE.