Police shot and killed an unarmed man who claimed to have a gun Monday morning at Orlando Regional Medical Center, according to law enforcement.

"He made movements consistent with reaching for a firearm," Orlando Police Chief John Mina said.

Nobody besides the man was hurt.

Three officers were involved in the shooting, and they have all been placed on administrative leave per protocol.

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement will investigate if the officers' actions were justified.

Mina said the man was transported to the hospital overnight with some sort of medical condition. This morning, he began making threats to shoot people, investigators said.

"He made a lot of statements about how it's going to end right here today," Mina explained.

The man, who has in his 30s, has not been publicly identified.

Investigators say he made statements about being a suspect in another criminal case, but police have not yet figured out if that was true.

The shooting happened near a hospital room in the emergency department, where patients were being treated. Police say they had to move quickly to stop the threat because patients in that area were requiring urgent medical attention.

Crisis negotiators tried to resolve the situation peacefully but were not successful.

More than 20 Orlando police vehicles were dispatched to the hospital, which was temporarily placed on lockdown.

