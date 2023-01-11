Orlando police search for man accused of armed carjacking at airport

The police department says an unidentified man approached a car with a gun, and the driver got out.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Police are working to find a man they say stole someone's car while holding a gun at Orlando International Airport.

At around 12:10 a.m. on Monday, airport units responded to Frontier Airlines curbside on reports of an armed carjacking. The Orlando Police Department says an unidentified man approached a car with a gun, and the driver got out.

According to the agency, there was a 10-20 minute time-lapse before law enforcement was notified of the carjacking. An alert to "be on the lookout" was immediately sent out to surrounding agencies, and area checks were conducted.

"These were all met with negative results," the police department explains in a news release.

With the carjacker not in custody, police are asking for the public's help in identifying the person accused of the crime. He's believed to be a man in his mid 20's with dirty blonde or brown hair last seen wearing a black crew neck sweatshirt, dark pants, dark shoes and carrying a black backpack.