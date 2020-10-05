Who is this guy? Orlando police looking for man accused of pulling a gun at Publix

No shots were fired at the store, police said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Anyone who might know the identity of this masked man is asked to give police a call.

Orlando police said Saturday evening, an argument broke out between him and another person at the deli counter at the Publix store at 4606 S. Kirkman Road.

The man pulled out a weapon at some point and threatened the other person.

No shots were fired, police said.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call the Orlando Police Department at 321-235-5300 or Crimeline at 1-800-423-TIPS.

