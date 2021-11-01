7 people hurt in downtown Orlando shootings during Halloween celebrations

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two separate shootings injured seven people as Halloween celebrations went into the early morning hours.
A man shot four people around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Orange Avenue near Wall Street while hundreds of people partied, WKMG-TV reported, citing police. No one was seriously hurt.
Three more people were injured in a second shooting near Lake Eola, according to the Orlando Sentinel. They, too, did not suffer life-threatening injuries.
Police Chief Orlando Rolón said those hurt are as young as 13 and 16, the Sentinel reported.
An investigation continues while efforts are ongoing to identify the suspected gunman or gunmen.