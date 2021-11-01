7 people hurt in downtown Orlando shootings during Halloween celebrations

Those injured were as young as 13, the city's police chief said.

ORLANDO, Fla. — Two separate shootings injured seven people as Halloween celebrations went into the early morning hours.

A man shot four people around 1:30 a.m. Monday on Orange Avenue near Wall Street while hundreds of people partied, WKMG-TV reported, citing police. No one was seriously hurt.

Three more people were injured in a second shooting near Lake Eola, according to the Orlando Sentinel. They, too, did not suffer life-threatening injuries.

Police Chief Orlando Rolón said those hurt are as young as 13 and 16, the Sentinel reported.