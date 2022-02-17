Orlando water park worker sentenced to 80 years after making videos molesting kids

Prosecutors say he told an undercover investigator he was going to try to molest a child at his workplace.

ORLANDO, Fla. — A judge has sentenced an Orlando man to 80 years in federal prison for producing videos of children being sexually abused, the Department of Justice announced Thursday.

Prosecutors say 34-year-old David Milton Kissner, Jr. made multiple videos of three young kids being molested.

"In several of these videos, Kissner can be seen molesting two of these children, one of which was toddler-aged," the DOJ wrote in a statement. "Kissner then distributed images and videos depicting this sexual abuse online, including several to an undercover law enforcement agent."

Prosecutors say Kissner could be heard saying “I love molesting kids" in one of the videos he made.

"During an online chat with an undercover officer, Kissner stated that he was a pedophile who liked both preteens and toddlers and that he was going to try to molest a child at his place of work, an Orlando area water park," the DOJ wrote in a news release.

When authorities questioned Kissner at work, they say he admitted to sexually abusing two kids since January 2021. A search of his phone revealed 16 saved videos and four pictures of child sex abuse, according to prosecutors.

“When you consider the abuse and fear this monster forced upon his young victims, 80 years in prison is still not enough. I commend the dedicated special agents who make it their job to remove the individuals from our society who prey on innocent children,” FBI Tampa Division Special Agent in Charge Michael McPherson wrote in a statement.

Kissner pleaded guilty on Oct. 8 to using children to produce child sexual abuse materials and distributing such material over the Internet.