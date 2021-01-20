Florida fire captain arrested for soliciting pictures from a minor, state authorities say

Law enforcement officers are asking anyone with more information to contact them.

VOLUSIA COUNTY, Fla. — A Florida fire captain is behind bars after authorities say he solicited pictures from a minor over the internet.

According to Florida's Department of Law Enforcement, 58-year-old Scott Johnson had several sexually explicit conversations with an undercover agent posing as a 13-year-old girl in an online chatroom.

Investigators say Johnson was told multiple times that he was speaking with a minor, but he allegedly continued to ask for photographs of the child and attempted to meet in person.

Johnson is a captain with the Ormond Beach Fire Department. He faces one count of online solicitation of a minor and one count of unlawful use of a two-way communications device.

Investigators say they believe there may be more people contacted by Johnson, and authorities are asking anyone with information to call the Florida Department of Law Enforcement at 813-758-6249.