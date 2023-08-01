Osprey martial arts coach sexually abused student, kills self, sheriff's office says

An investigation began when the student's father found inappropriate texts, pictures and video on his son's phone.

OSPREY, Fla. — A 32-year-old jiujitsu coach in Osprey killed himself while under investigation for sexually abusing one of his students, a teenage boy, according to the Sarasota County Sheriff's Office.

A press release from the sheriff's office said investigators got involved when the boy's father reported finding inappropriate texts, as well as videos and photographs, of inappropriate sexual activity on his son's phone.

The coach, Lance Goodall, owned Venom Fitness in Osprey where the teen took one of his classes. According to investigators, they found cause to charge Goodall with three counts of sexual battery after seeing his text messages with the student.

But when investigators went to Goodall's home in Manatee County, they found him dead from a gunshot wound they say was self-inflicted.

The investigation into Goodall is still open and ongoing. The sheriff’s office is looking for information regarding this case, and they urge anyone else who may have been a victim to come forward and contact Detective Taylor Garrison.