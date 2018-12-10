The owner of two spas and two of her employees are facing prostitution charges after undercover operations, New Port Richey police say.

Police served two search warrants simultaneously at the Miyako Spa, 4962 U.S. Highway 19, and the Kimora Spa, 6602 U.S. Highway 19, on Friday morning. Several undercover operations had been conducted at both locations.

The owner of both spas, Ai Shu Jin, 58, was charged with two counts of owning/establishing/maintaining or operating a place for prostitution. She was also cited $2,245 in city code enforcement violations.

Aizi Li, 55, an employee of the Kamura Spa, and Jin Shunyu, 55, an employee of the Miyako Spa, each face three counts of prostitution.

The investigation is continuing.

