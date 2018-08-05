AUBURNDALE, Fla. -- The owner of the Ford F250 believed to be involved in a hit-and-run that killed a 13-year-old Sunday has surrendered their truck to police.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, troopers were alerted to the suspect vehicle Tuesday morning and have taken the truck as evidence. It was found at a house on Old Dixie Highway in Auburndale.

The crash happened about 12:33 a.m. Sunday, surveillance video shows.

The original news release stated that the suspected vehicle was a dark blue or black extended cab model of a Ford F250.

The truck entered the westbound lanes of State Road 574 after traveling eastbound approaching Mott Rd. The suspected vehicle struck Jesus Navarro, who was walking on the shoulder of the road. The vehicle continued west on SR 572.

Authorities continue to investigate the fatal hit-and-run crash.

