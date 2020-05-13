Florida mother accused of abusing 14-year-old adopted son

The Santa Rosa County Sheriff said it's the worst case of child abuse he's seen in his law enforcement career.

MILTON, Fla. — Authorities in the Florida Panhandle arrested a mother accused of severely abusing her adopted son.

Patricia Hyler, 47, was arrested last week and charged with aggravated child abuse. Santa Rosa County Sheriff Bob Johnson said it's the worst case of child abuse he's seen in his 38 years in law enforcement.

During a news conference on Monday, Johnson said Hyler is accused of beating the 14-year-old boy with a dog chain, cutting his arms and legs and chipping his teeth with pliers.

Johnson said Hyler also made the teen sleep on a dirty concrete floor and used a hose in the front yard to bathe him.

Investigators said the teen was one of four adopted children in the home and the other three were also allegedly abused.

"It's so disturbing," Johnson said.

The Department of Children and Families has custody of all four children now, the sheriff said.

Johnson said the investigation is ongoing and additional charges are pending. Hyler is being held in jail without bond.

