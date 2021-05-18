Palatka man facing multiple charges for alleged sexual assault of child

In December, detectives say, they obtained a warrant for Troy Armstrong but were unable to locate him until Monday.

PUTNAM COUNTY, Fla. — A 48-year-old Palatka man was arrested and charged after a student disclosed to a school guidance counselor that she had been raped, according to the Putnam County Sheriff's Office.

Deputies say the student's statement immediately prompted the school to contact the sheriff’s office and an investigation by detectives began.

On Monday, Troy William Armstrong was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior and four counts of sexual assault on a child younger than 12.

Armstrong is not related to the child, deputies say, but did live with a relative of the child and had opportunities to be with the child unsupervised.

The child told investigators Armstrong would watch pornography and forced the child to touch him inappropriately. Armstrong also reportedly performed certain sexual acts on the child.

“I am disgusted by the type of person who preys on children," said Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach. "These acts are the reflection of a depraved individual who has ruined a child’s innocence and trust,” said Sheriff H.D. ‘Gator’ DeLoach.

“We will follow this through to ensure he is prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and unable to have an opportunity to be around children ever again. The courage this child had to come forward and tell an adult is commendable and we pray that the mental and emotional scars this child has will heal over time.”

In December, detectives say, they obtained a warrant for Armstrong but were unable to locate him until Monday.

Armstrong was taken to the Putnam County Jail. He is being held without bond.