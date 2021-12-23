Man driving 90+ mph charged in crash that killed 2 sisters, police say

Investigators say they determined he was driving more than 90 mph.

PALM BAY, Fla. — Police have arrested a 38-year-old Palm Bay man for a deadly crash that killed two sisters back in April in Brevard County.

Kester Loy Patterson was taken into custody Thursday. He is charged with two counts of vehicle homicide, two counts of DUI manslaughter, DUI causing property damage to another and DUI.

The Palm Bay Police Department says Patterson was driving his black Mercedes when he collided with a white Nissan carrying Maria Ramirez and Noemi Hammen. Ramirez was killed immediately, and Hammen later passed away from her injuries at a hospital, according to first responders.

"The investigation revealed impairment and reckless driving were contributing factors to the crash," the police department wrote in a news release. "A blood test revealed Patterson was under the influence of Cannabis."