Palm Beach County man accused of dragging dog from moving truck

PALM BEACH COUNTY, Fla. — A man was arrested after law enforcement reports he was seen dragging a dog on the road attached to a moving truck out of Palm Beach County.

Earlier in October, a French Bulldog mix was seen begin dragged from a moving truck traveling down a road, the Palm Beach County Sheriff's Office says in a Facebook post. A witness was able to catch the attention of the driver, thinking it was "an honest mistake."

But 45-year-old Lisandro Arellano, the suspect, reportedly stopped his truck only to pick up the dog off the ground and throw her in the bed of the truck before driving off.

An investigation led detectives and animal control crews to find Arellano who agreed to turn over the dog named Blanco. The dog reportedly didn't actually belong to the 45-year-old – but was actually the pet of a family member who entrusted Arellano with watching him.

The man was arrested and booked into jail while Blanco is being treated and recovering.