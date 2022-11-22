Palm Coast man puts woman in headlock, opens fire at bar after losing car keys, deputies say

People at the bar confronted the 30-year-old and tried to take the gun away from him as he fired it about six times, authorities say.

PALM COAST, Fla. — Flagler County deputies say a man was arrested Sunday after he fired a gun at a bar in Palm Coast when he became upset over losing his car keys.

Connor Anderson, 30, was at the Smiles Nite Club with a woman when he realized he lost his keys, the Flagler County Sheriff's Office said in a Facebook post.

He reportedly then left the bar and came back with a gun, put the woman he was with in a headlock and held the gun to her head.

People at the bar confronted the 30-year-old and tried to take the gun away from him as he fired it about six times, authorities say. They still managed to tackle Anderson to the ground before he left the bar.

Deputies say they arrested Anderson after he was found in a nearby parking lot still armed with a gun.

“It is amazing this dirtbag did not kill or seriously injure anyone during his moment of rage over something as small as his car keys. Violence is never the answer and alcohol and guns never mix well,” Flagler County Sheriff Rick Staly said in the Facebook post. “Anderson will be learning that the hard way as he sits in jail at the Green Roof Inn. I also commend the patrons that intervened and immediately called us. Putting themselves in danger in this case saved many lives.”

The 30-year-old was charged with shooting into or throwing deadly missiles, aggravated assault, batter, using a firearm while under the influence of alcoholic beverages and improper exhibition of dangerous weapons or firearms.