Palm Harbor man accused of having child porn on his phone, deputies say

Robert Luth was charged with five counts of possession of child pornography.

PALM HARBOR, Fla — A 29-year-old man from Palm Harbor is accused of having multiple files of child pornography on his phone, deputies say.

On Aug. 17, authorities reportedly launched an investigation after Robert Luth admitted to viewing child porn in a pre-employment polygraph with the Pinellas County Sheriff's Office.

Detectives then acquired a search warrant for Luth's cellphone and discovered multiple files of child porn on his device, the sheriff's office said in a news release.

On Tuesday, the 29-year-old was arrested and charged with five counts of possession of child porn, law enforcement says.