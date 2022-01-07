x
Crime

Man arrested for Palmetto Christmas Eve shooting that left person hospitalized

He is charged with attempted second-degree murder.
Credit: Manatee County Sheriff's Office
Zayron Isom Sr.

PALMETTO, Fla. — An accused gunman turned himself in this week in connection with a Christmas Eve shooting in Manatee County.

Zayron Isom Sr., 30, had been wanted on a charge of attempted second-degree murder, according to law enforcement. He surrendered Thursday night at the county jail.

The Palmetto Police Department said he is accused of shooting a 29-year-old man around 1 a.m. on Dec. 24 near the intersection of 8th Avenue West and 8th Street West.

The person who was shot was taken to an area hospital. Emergency crews say he was still recovering Friday.

