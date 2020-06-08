Palmetto man accused of stabbing woman to death after argument

The couple's four children were found sleeping in their bedrooms. They were unharmed.

A 38-year-old Palmetto man is facing a murder charge after police say he stabbed the mother of his four children to death.

Police responded Sunday morning to a home on 2nd Avenue West for a reported stabbing. When they arrived, officers met with Julian Ortiz-Castillo, who allowed them into the home.

Inside the home, officers found Jessica Martinez-Lumbreares, 29, dead from multiple stab wounds. Ortiz-Castillo also had some apparent stab wounds.

The couple's four children -- ages 5, 6, 9 and 11 -- were still sleeping in their bedrooms. They were unharmed.

Investigators said the couple hosted a party with friends the night before. The two had an argument that escalated after the friends left. Detectives said the argument culminated with Ortiz-Castillo stabbing Martinez-Lumbreares to death

Ortiz-Castillo remains at the hospital and is stable. Police obtained a warrant for his arrested and charged him with second-degree murder.

Police said the couple's children are staying with family members.

