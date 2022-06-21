Police: 3 arrested after leading officers on chase in stolen Lamborghini, Subaru

Officers say the chase began with a report of a stolen car near a Walmart in Palmetto.

PALMETTO, Fla. — Three people were arrested after police say they led officers on an early morning chase throughout Palmetto in two different stolen cars.

It started at 6:30 a.m. Tuesday when Palmetto police officers were dispatched to the area of the Walmart on U.S. 301 to look for a Subaru that had been reported stolen out of Hernando County and was pinging at that location.

Police arrived to find the Subaru along with a Lamborghini. When officers approached the cars, they say both took out eastbound on U.S. 301.

The Lamborghini, which was stolen from Hillsborough County, crashed at U.S. 301 and Ellenton Gillette Road, according to the department.

Police say the driver then got into the Subaru which continued to Interstate 75 south. The car exited onto State Road 70 and crashed into a retention area.

That's when all three people got out of the car and ran to a nearby shopping center, according to the release.

Two of them were arrested by Palmetto police officers inside a Lowe's store while the third person was arrested by Manatee County deputies in a nearby wooded area.,

Officers say one of the people sustained an apparent ankle injury. There were no other reported injuries.