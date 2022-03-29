2 Alabama men charged after 'takeover' of Florida beach town

More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend last month.

PANAMA CITY BEACH, Fla — Two Alabama men are accused of inciting or encouraging a riot after authorities said messages were spread online encouraging the spring break “takeover” of a Florida beach town.

More than 160 people were arrested, about 75 illegal guns were confiscated and several businesses closed during a wild weekend late last month in Panama City Beach, according to police.

Authorities said social media influencers were among a group that promoted “Panamaniac” on Facebook and other social media platforms.

Demarion Ty’Quan Cooper, 20, and Rashad Boyce Glasper, 25, were arrested Thursday at their homes in the Alabama cities of Troy and Wetumpka, police said.

“Law enforcement determined Cooper and Glasper played a substantial role in promoting and influencing their followers to create this disorder with a propensity for violence,” Panama City Beach police said in a statement announcing the arrests. More arrests are expected, police added.

It wasn't known Friday whether the Alabama men have lawyers who could be reached for comment on their behalf.