State attorney: Paramedic sentenced for killing girlfriend after telling deputies she committed suicide

The Hillsborough State Attorney's Office says the man tried to cover up the crime five years ago.

HILLSBOROUGH COUNTY, Fla. — A Hillsborough paramedic was found guilty of murdering his girlfriend after originally telling deputies she had committed suicide, according to a press release.

Hillsborough State Attorney's Office says Thomas Elmore Jr., 48, attempted to cover up the crime nearly five years ago.

Tamara Naish, 48, was found dead inside her Riverview home on Sept. 22, 2016. According to authorities, Elmore was the one who reported her death, which investigators determined happened 36 hours before deputies arrived.

Hillsborough State Attorney Andrew Warren said, despite being a trained and working paramedic who "understands the importance of promptly contacting law enforcement," Elmore told deputies he waited 24 hours before contacting the sheriff's office.

Elmore insisted Naish had died by suicide, according to the state attorney. However, deputies said they found Naish had been shot multiple times and even had a bullet wound on her hand which they presume she had held up to protect her face.

The medical examiner later determined it would have been impossible for Naish to have shot herself based on the evidence provided, a press release showed.

Elmore will be sentenced on a future date, according to the state attorney's office.