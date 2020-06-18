Parents accused of leaving 12-year-old son with disabilities alone for several weeks

Investigators say the couple had a camera in the home where they would "monitor" him.

BLUE SPRINGS, Miss — A husband and wife in Missouri are accused of leaving their 12-year-old son, who is in a wheelchair and has cerebral palsy, alone while they used a home surveillance system to check in on him.

Brendan Luke, 30, and Janie Luke, 30, are accused of leaving their son in the home for several weeks, locked up, leaving him to fend for himself -- something police said he is unable to do.

In the arrest report, the couple told police they left their son at a house they no longer lived in because he could get violent and was prone to having outbursts.

Janie Luke said she had her son when she was 18 and that he has a brain disorder and cerebral palsy from a traumatic birth and has grown increasingly violent toward the family.

Police said the two even tried to trick their neighbors into thinking somebody was home with their son when they were not.

The family was instead in a new home 2.5 miles away. Detectives visited that new home and said that there was an area of the home where the son could have been without being violent toward the family.

The Lukes were arrested on June 11 and face child neglect charges.

