Newport News parents have been charged with child neglect after they beat their teens for not having dinner ready.

On Thursday, around 4 p.m., officers were sent to Baldwin Place for a domestic assault. A 15-year-old girl said she and her 13-year-old brother had been abused by their mother and father.

According to the police report, the parents yelled at the teens for not having dinner ready when they got home. The yelling escalated to violence.

The parents reportedly began hitting the teens with a phone charger cord and a play station game controller cord.

Police said during the incident the 13-year-old was punched in the mouth by the mother. The 15-year-old was able to get away and called the police.

Both teens had visible scratches and bruises, and they were taken to a relatives house.

The 44-year-old parents, Sabino Apolonio-Candelario and Hermela Quintas-Salinas, were both summoned and cited for contributions to the delinquency of a minor.

