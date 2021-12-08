Park ranger among 2 shot outside Rocky Mountain National Park

Highway 34 is closed from just outside the park entrance and Deer Junction as a result of the shooting

LARIMER COUNTY, Colo. — A park ranger and a driver were both taken to the hospital following an exchange of gunfire outside Rocky Mountain National Park (RMNP), according to a spokesperson for the Colorado State Patrol (CSP).

The incident happened around 10:20 a.m., and as a result, the Fall River Entrance on Highway 34 to RMNP is closed, according to a park spokesperson. That is on the north side of Estes Park.

The roadway is closed from outside the Fall River entrance to Deer Junction, the park service said.

It's unclear what led up to the exchange of gunfire or how badly either person was hurt.

CSP said they're on scene to assist with the call.

This a developing story. 9NEWS will update as we learn more about what happened.

SUGGESTED VIDEOS: Latest from 9NEWS

Larimer County Crime Stoppers

Anyone with information about the suspect is asked to call Crime Stoppers at 970-221-6868 or by visiting stopcriminals.org. Tipsters can remain anonymous and may be eligible for a reward of up to $2,000.

Metro Denver Crime Stoppers works by assigning a code to people who anonymously submit a tip. Information is shared with law enforcement, and Crime Stoppers is notified at the conclusion of the investigation.

From there, an awards committee reviews the information provided and, if the information leads to an arrest, the tipster will be notified. Rewards can be collected using the code numbers received when the tip was originally submitted.

> More information about Larimer Country Crime Stoppers can be found here.