Man could face life in prison or death penalty after park shooting

He is accused of shooting and killing another person with an AK-47 after trying to rob him.

PLANT CITY, Fla. — A man is accused of shooting and killing another person during an attempted robbery and drug deal at a park next to a school.

The Department of Justice said Wilmer Rosales, 22, and Joel Sierra, 25, planned to rob somebody during a drug deal. The two lured the other person to a park next to a school where they stole drugs from the other person and ran off, according to indictment documents. When the person tried to chase them down, Rosales shot them in the back over and over with an AK-47, according to court documents.

Investigators said Rosales and Sierra then left the area. Then, Rosales went back to the park and shot the person again, according to court documents.

Rosales and Sierra are facing conspiring to traffic in controlled substances, conspiring to commit robbery, and robbery charges. Rosales also faces counts of using a firearm and murdering an individual during the drug conspiracy, possessing a firearm and ammunition as a convicted felon, and possessing a firearm and ammunition in a school zone.

If convicted on all counts, Rosales faces a maximum penalty of life in federal prison or the death penalty. Sierra faces a maximum penalty of 45 years in federal prison.

