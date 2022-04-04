TIMELINE: Trial of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz

A jury will decide whether Cruz will be put to death or face life in prison for killing 17 people during the 2018 massacre.

Example video title will go here for this video

FORT LAUDERDALE, Fla. — It's been four years since school shooter Nikolas Cruz opened fire on Valentine's Day at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Florida, killing 14 students and three staff members. The shooting also injured 17 more people.

Cruz, 23, pleaded guilty in October to 17 counts of first-degree murder and 17 counts of attempted murder. Now, a panel of jurors will decide whether he will be put to death or face life in prison.

It's the deadliest mass shooting ever to go to trial, and it's seen a number of delays and setbacks since Cruz first appeared in court in 2018.

Here's a timeline of the trial of confessed Parkland school shooter Nikolas Cruz.

The screening process is expected to take several weeks as court officials say 1,500 candidates or more could be brought before the judge. In order for Cruz to receive the death penalty, 12 jurors must make a unanimous decision.

The trial brings some closure to a South Florida community four years after the attack that sparked a nationwide movement for gun control.

In the aftermath of the shooting, Parkland student activists formed March for Our Lives, a group that rallied hundreds of thousands around the country for tighter gun laws, including a nationally televised march in Washington, D.C.

These are the names of the 17 people killed during the Parkland school shooting:

Alyssa Alhadeff, 14

Scott Beigel, 35

Martin Duque Anguiano, 14

Nicholas Dworet, 17

Aaron Fies, 37

Jaime Guttenberg, 14

Christopher Hixon, 49

Luke Hoyer, 15

Cara Loughran, 14

Gina Montalto, 14

Joaquin Oliver, 17

Alaina Petty, 14

Meadow Pollack, 18

Helena Ramsay, 17

Alexander Schachter, 14

Carmen Schentrup, 16