PASCO COUNTY, Fla. -- A Lumberton auto mechanic has been arrested for molesting two young girls, according to the Pasco County Sheriff's Office.

Stephen Crouchman, 58, is accused of sexually violating the children, who were 5 and 8 years old.

The girls came forward to another adult, who reported the accusations to law enforcement.

Forensic interviews were conducted with both children, and deputies said those interviews supported the allegations.

Crouchman was charged with two counts of sexual battery.

