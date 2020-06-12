Deputies: Child struck in Port Richey hit-and-run

The child was hit at the intersection of Regency Park Boulevard and King Arthur Drive.

PORT RICHEY, Fla. — Authorities say they are investigating after a child was struck during a hit-and-run Saturday night in Pasco County.

Deputies say the child was hit at the intersection of Regency Park Boulevard and King Arthur Drive in Port Richey.

At this time, the Florida Highway Patrol has the intersection shut down.

