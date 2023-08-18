Pasco County deputies investigate argument turned deadly shooting

The investigation is ongoing at this time.

PASCO COUNTY, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened Friday night in Bayonet Point.

According to the agency, preliminary information shows a man was shot following an argument with another person. The man shot reportedly died from his injuries.

"This is an isolated incident amongst known parties and there is no threat to the public," the sheriff's office wrote in a news release.

The area where the shooting happened was roped off while law enforcement was on scene. The investigation is ongoing at this time.