HOLIDAY, Fla. — Investigators need your help finding a woman they said robbed a bank Thursday night in Pasco County.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said the woman handed a bank teller at the BB&T on U.S. 19 a note demanding cash. Deputies said after that she ran off.

Investigators described her as a Hispanic adult woman with dark hair.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said anyone who sees her should call 911 and not approach her. Nobody was hurt at the bank, deputies said.