HOLIDAY, Fla. — A Pasco County firefighter was arrested at his fire station after deputies said they found child porn on his phone.

The Pasco County Sheriff’s Office said Daniel Esteban Rebora, 32, has 10 videos of young girls performing “sex acts” on adult men.

Deputies said they don’t think Rebora filmed any of the videos himself.

Rebora was booked into the Land O’ Lakes Detention Center.

Pasco County Fire Rescue sent this statement:

"Pasco County Fire Rescue has learned of the arrest of Firefighter Daniel

Rebora late this evening. Immediately after notification of his arrest

Firefighter Rebora was placed on administrative leave and will not be allowed

back to work pending the outcome of an internal investigation."

