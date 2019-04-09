HOLIDAY, Fla. — A Pasco County man is accused of imprisoning a woman for a week, beating her, threatening to kill her and stopping her from calling 911.

Deputies claim Michael Carver, 39, locked the woman in a closet and barricaded it shut with a dresser more than once in Holiday, Fla.

According to an arrest affidavit, he kicked and hit her -- and even struck her with a plastic baby bathtub. Investigators say he put her in a chokehold and even caused her to pass out.

At one point, the affidavit says he gave her a black eye and struck her multiple times as she lay in the fetal position. The arrest affidavit claims he said: "Do you want me to f---ing kill you, I will bury you."

According to law enforcement, Carver threatened to cut the victim's fingers off while he had a box cutting knife and broke multiple phones to stop her from dialing 911.

Deputies say the woman hand wrote a note asking neighbors to call 911 in the event she had the chance to throw it over a backyard fence. Eventually, the woman escaped through a sliding glass door, hopped a fence and ran to a neighbor's home.

Carver was arrested and charged with attempted murder/homicide, domestic aggravated assault, tampering with a victim/witness and false imprisonment. He is being held without bond.

Editor's Note: The National Domestic Violence Hotline can be reached at 1-800-799-7233.

The Florida statewide hotline can be reached at 1-800-500-1119. It connects domestic abuse victims to whichever county resource is available in their area. The CASA and Pinellas County hotline can be reached at (727) 895-4912. Click here for more domestic violence resources.

