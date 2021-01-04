Pasco County K-9 stops man accused of killing another man and running from deputies

HUDSON, Fla. — The Pasco County Sheriff's Office says one of its K-9s is to thank for catching a man accused of robbing and killing another man then running from deputies in New Port Richey.
Deputies say they found a man dead after responding to a shooting in Hudson early Wednesday morning. Investigations revealed that Tyler Burgos, 20, had shot the man during a robbery and left with a backpack full of money.
A few hours later, deputies say they spotted Burgos' car in New Port Richey and attempted a traffic stop. Deputies say they deployed to sticks, but Burgos kept driving until his car became disabled.
Burgos then ran into the woods where he was quickly detained by K-9 Deputy Carmack and his K-9 Shep, according to the sheriff's office.
Investigators say Burgos was arrested on murder and robbery charges along with the driver of the car, Destiny Burgos, 21, who was arrested for fleeing law enforcement officers.
